Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary

23 November 2022, 20:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Imangali Tassmagambetov was named the new General Secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization during an opening of the CSTO session in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will addend a CSTO meeting as part of his working visit to Yerevan.

Attending the event will be Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz Leader Sadyr Japarov, as well as Tajik Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

During the opening, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Tokayev on the re-election as President of Kazakhstan.

«The agenda of today’s meeting is substantial. I hope that we will coordinate our alliance approaches and achieve coherent collective cooperation on current issues,» said Pashinyan.

Imangali Tassmagambetov will serve as the CSTO General Secretary in the next three years. He replaced Stanislav Zas on the post.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia.

Born in 1956 in Guryev region, the Kazakh SSR, Tassmagambetov graduated from the Pushkin Uralsk Pedagogical Institute. He is a PhD candidate in philosophy and has a PhD degree in political sciences.

In 2002-2003, he served as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Until 2004, he was the Kazakh State Secretary. Later, he headed the Kazakh Presidential Administration. Before 2008, he acted as the Mayor of Almaty city.