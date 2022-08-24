Qazaq TV
Imanbek joins new web series cast
24 August 2022 09:28

Imanbek joins new web series cast

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Well-known DJ Imanbek Zeikenov joined the new web series cast tentatively entitled 'The plant', Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

The Grammy Awards holder Imanbek will appear as a promising specialist. The series will feature the history of a spoiled rich young man who was sent to work at the plant for his wild tricks.

The web series filming started on August 3. It is expected to come out this fall.


Photo: instagram / imanbekmusic



