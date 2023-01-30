Ilyas Ospanov appointed as new Kazakh vice minister of industry and infrastructure development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ilyas Ospanov has been appointed as the new vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime minister.

Born in 1986 in Akmola, Ospanov graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Imperial College London. He is a member of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve.

In 2012 and 2014, Ospanov worked as an expert at the new technology and energy conservation department of the Ministry of Industry and New Technology of Kazakhstan.

In 2014, he headed the innovation policy office of the new technology department of the Ministry of Industry and New Technology of Kazakhstan.

In 2014 and 2016, he held senior posts at the Investment and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2016 and 2017, he was the head of the entrepreneurship, industrial and innovative development, and tourism department of South Kazakhstan region in Shymkent.

In 2018 and 2020, he was the deputy director of the management group of the World Bank’s ‘Fostering Productive Innovation’ project.

Until 2021, he served as the President of the Engineering and Technology Transfer JSC.

In 2021, he was appointed to the post of the Chairman of the Board of QazInnovations.

In September 2021, he was named the chariman of the industrial development committee of the ministry of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment