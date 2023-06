Iliyas Usserov appointed Vice Minister of National Economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Iliyas Usserov the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1985 in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Turan-Astana University.

Since May 2019 up to present worked as the Deputy Mayor of Almaty city.