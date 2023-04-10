Ilham Aliyev starts official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform reports.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10 at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to meet in narrow and extended format to focus on the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

Silk Way TV Channel will air live Ilham Aliyev’s greeting ceremony at the Akorda presidential residence and his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The live broadcast is scheduled to start at 14:50 pm Astana time. Expert of the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) Ersulnat Zhanseitov and Jibek Joly TV host Ainur Imangali will commentate the ceremony in English.