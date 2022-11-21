Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan

21 November 2022, 19:40
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kazakh president-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

For his part, Tokayev noted that the main focus in the comprehensive deepening of strengthening of bilateral interaction are the agreements reached during his official visit to Baku.

The Heads of State also discussed the joint tasks of further development of Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership.


Photo: akorda.kz
Related news
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
Read also
Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
60 children born in Almaty on election day
Tokayev receives congratulations from Alexander Lukashenko on reelection
Kazakhstan made decisive step towards democracy – ITIC President Daniel Witt
News Partner
Popular
1 Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
2 Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan
3 2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Voting ends in 15 regions
4 2022 presidential elections: Preliminary voter turnout at 69,43%
5 Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections

News