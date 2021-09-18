Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

III Regional Theatre Festival starts in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2021, 15:44
III Regional Theatre Festival starts in Kazakhstan

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The III Regional Theatre Festival, dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan Independence, kicked off in Kokshetau, the regional internal policy department reports.

Founders and participants of the festival representing regional Kazakh theatres of Kokshetau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk took part in the solemn opening ceremony.

photo

photo

Deputy Governor of the region Aina Musralimova greeted those present.

The festival is called to strengthen cooperation between theatres, build the integrated cultural space and attract people’s attention to the best achievements of modern theatre art.

Notably, it is held as part of the 25th anniversary of the Khussainov music and drama theatre under the action plan Kokshetau-cultural capital of Kazakhstan. For the past 25 years it staged more than 200 plays, performances, musical comedies of Kazakh and world classics.

The festival takes place between September 17 and 20. All the sanitary rules are strictly observed.


Akmola region   Culture   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10