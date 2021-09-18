III Regional Theatre Festival starts in Kazakhstan

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The III Regional Theatre Festival, dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan Independence, kicked off in Kokshetau, the regional internal policy department reports.

Founders and participants of the festival representing regional Kazakh theatres of Kokshetau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk took part in the solemn opening ceremony.

Deputy Governor of the region Aina Musralimova greeted those present.

The festival is called to strengthen cooperation between theatres, build the integrated cultural space and attract people’s attention to the best achievements of modern theatre art.

Notably, it is held as part of the 25th anniversary of the Khussainov music and drama theatre under the action plan Kokshetau-cultural capital of Kazakhstan. For the past 25 years it staged more than 200 plays, performances, musical comedies of Kazakh and world classics.

The festival takes place between September 17 and 20. All the sanitary rules are strictly observed.