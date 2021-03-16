Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

III meeting  of Central Asian Agriculture Ministers held

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 March 2021, 14:30
III meeting  of Central Asian Agriculture Ministers held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The III meeting of Agriculture Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took place online as part of preparations for the UN 2021 Food Systems Summit. It debated introducing innovations in the agro-industrial complex, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry’s press service reports.

It was organized by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu and FAO Assistant Director-General Vladimir Rakhmanin took part in it.

The principal objective of the meeting was to hold a dialogue with the FAO member states on the eve of the UN Food Systems Summit slated for September. The UN Summit is initiated by the UN Secretary General to solve system problems in the sphere of global food production and processing.

«Under the National Project, 7 large food ecosystems will be created in priority areas - the production and processing of grain and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, sugar, meat and milk. This will help stabilize supply of food not only to the domestic market, but also to the markets of neighboring countries. Taking into account that the competent international organization, FAO, was involved in the development of the document, the document will take into account the principles and approaches of the development of food systems, sustainable food production and agriculture, provided for by the UN Sustainable Development Goals,» the acting Kazakh Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, said.

photo

According to him, Kazakhstan supports the idea of holding the Food Systems Summit and is ready to help bridge the digital gap and achieve the most important aspects of sustainable development.

UN   Agro-industrial complex development   Central Asia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet