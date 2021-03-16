III meeting  of Central Asian Agriculture Ministers held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The III meeting of Agriculture Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took place online as part of preparations for the UN 2021 Food Systems Summit. It debated introducing innovations in the agro-industrial complex, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry’s press service reports.

It was organized by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu and FAO Assistant Director-General Vladimir Rakhmanin took part in it.

The principal objective of the meeting was to hold a dialogue with the FAO member states on the eve of the UN Food Systems Summit slated for September. The UN Summit is initiated by the UN Secretary General to solve system problems in the sphere of global food production and processing.

«Under the National Project, 7 large food ecosystems will be created in priority areas - the production and processing of grain and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, sugar, meat and milk. This will help stabilize supply of food not only to the domestic market, but also to the markets of neighboring countries. Taking into account that the competent international organization, FAO, was involved in the development of the document, the document will take into account the principles and approaches of the development of food systems, sustainable food production and agriculture, provided for by the UN Sustainable Development Goals,» the acting Kazakh Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, said.

According to him, Kazakhstan supports the idea of holding the Food Systems Summit and is ready to help bridge the digital gap and achieve the most important aspects of sustainable development.