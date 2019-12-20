II meeting of National Public Confidence Council kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council has kicked off in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event is held in the Palace of Independence.

As reported earlier, the meeting will discuss the pressing issues of political, economic and socio-cultural modernization with the consideration of the recommendations of the Council members, society and civil community.

It should be reminded that the first meeting of the National Public Confidence Council was held September 6, 2019.

On October 30, the President met with the members of the Council for discussing the prospects of development of civil society and interaction between human rights organizations and governmental structures, sociological studies in implementation of the ‘listening state’ concept. The meeting also debated the recommendations on improvement of the activity of public councils, autonomy of universities and health insurance introduction.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council at his inauguration ceremony on June 12, 2019.

On July 17, 2019, the President signed the decree «On approval of the regulations and composition of the Presidential National Public Confidence Council.»

Among the members of the Council are prominent public activists, deputies of the Majilis, economists and political scientists.