II CIS Games to take place next year in Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Belarus Igor Petrishenko announced the country’s readiness to hold the II CIS Games, Kazinform reports.

He said that CIS frameworks let combine efforts to boost high-level sports, train sports reserves and build healthy lifestyle. One of the directions is to hold the CIS Games. The I CIS Games were successful in 2021 in Kazan.

The CIS physical culture and sports council made a decision to hold the II CIS Games in 2023 in Belarus. Belarus hosted high level events, including the 2014 IIHF World Championship and II European Games in 2019.

The II CIS Games will take place between August 4 and 14, 2023.

As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance to discuss economic cooperation issues, etc.




