Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

II CIS Games to take place next year in Belarus

28 October 2022, 15:00
II CIS Games to take place next year in Belarus
28 October 2022, 15:00

II CIS Games to take place next year in Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Belarus Igor Petrishenko announced the country’s readiness to hold the II CIS Games, Kazinform reports.

He said that CIS frameworks let combine efforts to boost high-level sports, train sports reserves and build healthy lifestyle. One of the directions is to hold the CIS Games. The I CIS Games were successful in 2021 in Kazan.

The CIS physical culture and sports council made a decision to hold the II CIS Games in 2023 in Belarus. Belarus hosted high level events, including the 2014 IIHF World Championship and II European Games in 2019.

The II CIS Games will take place between August 4 and 14, 2023.

As earlier reported, the sitting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states started its work in the restricted attendance to discuss economic cooperation issues, etc.


Related news
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Read also
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases
Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
Kazakhstani Kukushkin strolls into quarterfinals at HPP Open Helsinki
Kazakhstan grabs gold at WTT Youth Contender Jezzine
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan strolls into 2nd round at Kobe Challenger
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News