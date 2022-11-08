Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    II Central Asia -China Forum kicks off in Beijing

    8 November 2022, 16:55

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The II Forum of think tanks of Central Asia and China started its work in Beijing on Tuesday via videoconferencing and offline, Kazinform reports.

    It is themed Central Asia and China: a new path to joint development.

    The forum brings together representatives of international organizations, diplomats and scientists.

    The SCO Secretary General addressed the forum. He noted this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Central Asia countries and China.

    He said that Central Asia is the key SCO region, from the point of view of the development, the countries of Central Asia are the key participants, contributors and beneficiaries of cooperation in various spheres within SCO.

    The forum is aimed at strengthening scientific exchange between the leading strategic research institutions of Central Asian nations and China, create a dialogue platform to share views on contemporary regional cooperation and security issues.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Central Asia Events China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand