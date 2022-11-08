Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
II Central Asia -China Forum kicks off in Beijing

8 November 2022, 16:55
BEIJING. KAZINFORM The II Forum of think tanks of Central Asia and China started its work in Beijing on Tuesday via videoconferencing and offline, Kazinform reports.

It is themed Central Asia and China: a new path to joint development.

The forum brings together representatives of international organizations, diplomats and scientists.

The SCO Secretary General addressed the forum. He noted this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Central Asia countries and China.

He said that Central Asia is the key SCO region, from the point of view of the development, the countries of Central Asia are the key participants, contributors and beneficiaries of cooperation in various spheres within SCO.

The forum is aimed at strengthening scientific exchange between the leading strategic research institutions of Central Asian nations and China, create a dialogue platform to share views on contemporary regional cooperation and security issues.


