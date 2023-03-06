Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Igor Rogov to attend 134th plenary session of Venice Commission

6 March 2023, 20:05
Igor Rogov to attend 134th plenary session of Venice Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From March 9 to 11, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Kazakhstan Igor Rogov, member of the Venice Commission from Kazakhstan, will participate in the 134th plenary session of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe. Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov said it at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The plenary session will focus on the adoption of the Commission’s decisionы in regards to the legislative acts of some states (Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Ukraine).

«The session will also discuss participation of the Venice Commission experts in the international roundtable meeting on prevention of torture, scheduled for April 2023. The event initiated by the Council of Europe will take place in Almaty and will be attended by prosecutors, lawyers and ombudsmen of the Central Asian countries.


Related news
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News