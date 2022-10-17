Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Igor Rogov reports to President on Human Rights Commission’s work
17 October 2022, 12:58

Igor Rogov reports to President on Human Rights Commission’s work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Human Rights Commission Igor Rogov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Igor Rogov reported to the President on the results of the Commission’s work.

In his words, the Commission reviewed the activity of authorized state bodies in human rights protection and discussed the issue of prevention of tortures in law-enforcement structures.

The President pointed out that human rights protection is an integral part of the state policy. Human life, according to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, is the highest value.

The Head of State was also informed about the activity of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe. Kazakhstan is the member of the Venice Commission, and Igor Rogov is the President of its Sub-Commission for Ombudsman Institution.

According to Igor Rogov, the Venice Commission positively assesses the political and legal reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

The Venice Commission, Majilis of the Parliament and the Ministry of Justice plan to hold a discussion of the draft Constitutional Law «On Ombudsman in the Republic of Kazakhstan» in October 2022.

