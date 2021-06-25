IFPА and KAZAKH INVEST sign a memorandum of cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of attracting foreign investors to the food industry were discussed during the meeting of the Chairman of the Board of «NC «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC Meirzhan Yussupov with the General Director of the INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC FOOD PROCESSING ASSOCIATION Sheikh Bilal Khan.

During the meeting, the head of the non-profit company IFPA Sheikh Bilal Khan announced his interest in cooperation to support the access of Islamic finance and investment in the agro-food sector of the Republic of Kazakhstan and to promote business relations and strategic partnerships in the food industry, the official website of KAZAKH INVEST reads.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between food producers in the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Sheikh Bilal Khan noted the possibility of assisting to Kazakhstan in removing barriers in the exchange of goods and services between the OIC member countries.





During the negotiations, the Chairman of the Management Board of «NC «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC Meirzhan Yussupov spoke in detail about the system of state support for foreign investors, which includes various industry benefits and preferences. He also stressed the possibility of cooperation in the need for the development of the agro-industrial complex industry, as one of the most important and promising niches of the processing sector in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It should be noted that along with the implementation of projects in the food industry, the parties discussed a number of topics related to the creation of an agricultural investment fund. Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed, which will allow «NC «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC to share agri-food investment projects with IFPA to attract Islamic investments, as well as promote them in the OIC and IOPB member countries.







