Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Idea of New Kazakhstan key factor in consolidating the society – President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 May 2022, 10:00
Idea of New Kazakhstan key factor in consolidating the society – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his People’s Unity Day congratulations to all Kazakhstanis, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the People’s Unity Day.

«This warm May holiday is a bright symbol of unity of our nation.

The traditions of friendship and mutual understanding are deeply rooted in consciousness of our people being the backbone of harmony, peace and accord in the country.

Diversity of cultures historically developed in the blessed Kazakh land has become an integral part of our identity.

United by common ideals and values we confidently overcome all hardships and global challenges.

Today the idea of a New Kazakhstan has become a key factor consolidating the society. It is based on the creative energy of all citizens.

Each and every one of us is to contribute to all-round renewal of the country,» the congratulatory message reads.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished everyone good health, success and peaceful sky.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   New Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy