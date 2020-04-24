Idea of Eurasian unity is the idea of a lifetime for Nursultan Nazarbayev, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – For First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the idea of Eurasian cooperation was the idea of his lifetime, believes Director of Kazakhstan’s branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Alexander Sidorovich, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Sidorovich reminded of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s speech at the Congress of the Eurasian Universities Association at the Eurasian University lasted for over 10 minutes and was dedicated to the idea of Eurasian unity.

Over 100 rectors of Eurasian universities attended the congress that day, said Sidorovich during the Friday teleconference themed «Eurasian Integration is the historical initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev».

That day, according to Sidorovich, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that Eurasian cooperation will flourish in the future. That day he demonstrated he was fully committed to that idea.

The teleconference themed «Eurasian Integration is the historical initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev» is hosted by the Gumilyov Eurasian National Unviersity.



