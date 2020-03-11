Icy roads expected on Wed warns Kazhydromet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to RSE Kazhydromet, rain and snow are predicted for the north, north-west, center and east of Kazakhstan.

A dust storm and 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23 mps are predicted for Mangistau region.

Foggy weather is forecast for Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.

15-20 mps wind will blow in East Kazakhstan region. Kazhydromet warns about icy roads and blowing snow in the area.

Black ice, snowstorm and dense fog patches are predicted for Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

Fog and ice slick are expected in some parts of Akmola, Pavlodar and Atyrau regions.