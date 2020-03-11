Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Icy roads expected on Wed warns Kazhydromet

    11 March 2020, 07:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to RSE Kazhydromet, rain and snow are predicted for the north, north-west, center and east of Kazakhstan.

    A dust storm and 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23 mps are predicted for Mangistau region.

    Foggy weather is forecast for Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.

    15-20 mps wind will blow in East Kazakhstan region. Kazhydromet warns about icy roads and blowing snow in the area.

    Black ice, snowstorm and dense fog patches are predicted for Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

    Fog and ice slick are expected in some parts of Akmola, Pavlodar and Atyrau regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued