ICU occupancy at 71% in Atyrau rgn

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 August 2021, 07:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 52.7% and that of ICU beds – 71% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

1,588 people receive treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, occupying 52.7% of the total beds. 81 patients are in intensive care units, 14 of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy stands 71%.

145 thousand Atyrau region residents have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that 6,572 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Atyrau region.


