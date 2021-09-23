Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

ICU beds 36.7% full in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 September 2021, 08:20
ICU beds 36.7% full in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 36.7% in Atyrau region as 33 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, the region’s total of 2,352 infectious diseases beds are 18.2% full as 428 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

It said that 90 ICU beds are 36.7% occupied with 33 COVID-19 parents in severe condition, four of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy rate is 3 times lower than in August.

The coronavirus infection has killed two in the region over the past day.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden