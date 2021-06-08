Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    ICU bed occupancy stands at 37% in Atyrau region

    8 June 2021, 15:39

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 patients occupy 37% of ICU beds and 18.9% of the infectious diseases beds in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    37% of intensive care units in Atyrau region are occupied by COVID-19 patients, who number 30. Of these, six are on artificial lung ventilation.

    397 people with the coronavirus infection occupying 18.9% of the total number of infectious diseases beds are treated at infectious diseases hospitals, in Atyrau region.

    The region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

    Notably, 918 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past day.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports