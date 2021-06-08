Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ICU bed occupancy stands at 37% in Atyrau region

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2021, 15:39
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 patients occupy 37% of ICU beds and 18.9% of the infectious diseases beds in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

37% of intensive care units in Atyrau region are occupied by COVID-19 patients, who number 30. Of these, six are on artificial lung ventilation.

397 people with the coronavirus infection occupying 18.9% of the total number of infectious diseases beds are treated at infectious diseases hospitals, in Atyrau region.

The region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, 918 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past day.


