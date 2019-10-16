Ice-slick, rough wind and fog expected in Kazakhstan Oct 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy rains, fog and ice-slick are forecast to hit locally Kazakhstan tomorrow, October 17, Kazhydromet reports.

Northwest wind gusting 15-20 m/s will linger for another day in the Kazakh capital city.

Fog and slippery surface will grip Kostanay region. High wind will hit the region locally.

Rough wind will also batter East Kazakhstan region gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

North Kazakhstan will face fog and ice-slick in two days to come. High wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s.