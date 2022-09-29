Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ice slick predicted in 3 Kazakh rgns
29 September 2022, 18:39

Ice slick predicted in 3 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ice slick is forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The north of Abai region is to brace for fog at night on September 30. Ice slick is predicted. Northwesterly, northerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the region’s west, center, and south.

Fog is to coat the north and east of East Kazakhstan region. Northwesterly, northerly wind is blow 15-20mps in the west, center, and south of the region. The region is to brace for black ice.

Slick ice is in store for the west of Kostanay region. The region’s north is to expect fog. Southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west at daytime.


