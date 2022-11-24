Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24

24 November 2022, 07:41
Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Atlantinc cyclone will still define the weather in most regions of the county on Thursday. Precipitation (snow and rain) is expected countrywide, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Fog and ice slick as well as gusting are expected across the republic. Strong wind will hit western, northwestern, northern, southern and southeastern parts. Blizzard is forecast in northern and northwestern regions.

Wind speed in northwestern areas of Zhetysu region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstani Lomakin defeated at the start of M25+H Lajeado Tournament in Brazil
Schools in two towns of E Kazakhstan shift to online learning for frosts
President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
Read also
Kazakhstani Lomakin defeated at the start of M25+H Lajeado Tournament in Brazil
Schools in two towns of E Kazakhstan shift to online learning for frosts
Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises
Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners will be unchanged – Tokayev
Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary
Mets issue weather warning for 10 rgns of Kazakhstan
Milk production up 2.1% in Kazakhstan
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on 30 years of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Abu Dhabi Int’l Food Exhibition to see wide-scale int’l participation, including Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections in H1 2023
3 Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
4 Investments in transport and logistics exceed 1trln tenge in 2022
5 Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA

News