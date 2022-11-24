Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24

24 November 2022, 07:41

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Atlantinc cyclone will still define the weather in most regions of the county on Thursday. Precipitation (snow and rain) is expected countrywide, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Fog and ice slick as well as gusting are expected across the republic. Strong wind will hit western, northwestern, northern, southern and southeastern parts. Blizzard is forecast in northern and northwestern regions.

Wind speed in northwestern areas of Zhetysu region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23-28m/s.