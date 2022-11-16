Ice slick, fog and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 16

16 November 2022, 07:55

16 November 2022, 07:55

Ice slick, fog and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Atlantic cyclone still affects the weather in Kazakhstan bringing rain and snow to most areas, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall is forecast in northwestern, northern and central parts of the country. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit southern regions. Strong wind, blizzard, fog and ice slick are expected across the country.

Rain and snow will hit western, southern regions, mountainous areas of Zhetysu region, northern, southern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, as well as mountainous areas of Almaty and Turkistan regions.