Ice slick caused 30 road accidents in Kyzylorda

1 December 2022, 19:12

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM 30 car crashes were recorded on the icy roads in the city of Kyzylorda, Polisia.kz reads.

3 people were taken to hospitals as a result of the weather-related crashes, it said in a statement.

Road police urge all to increase the following distance on the roads, maintain safe driving speed, and install snow and ice tires.

Photo: polisia.kz