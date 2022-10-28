Ice slick and snowstorm to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

Ice slick and snowstorm to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the next three days fronts will set the tone bringing disturbed weather to the most of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Heavy downpours are forecast for southeast of Kazakhstan on October 30. High wind, ice slick, fog and ground blizzard will grip the country on Sunday.

As earlier reported, storm alert was issued for Astana and 13 regions of Kazakhstan.