Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    ICE London Brent oil up above $ 43/barrel

    23 June 2020, 11:00

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in August 2020 on the ICE exchange in London increased by 2.2% to the closing level of the previous session and reached $ 43.1 per barrel, according to trading data on Moscow evening.

    The last time the cost of oil of this grade was above $ 43 per barrel on June 8 of this year, TASS reports.

    At the same time, the price of WTI crude oil rose by 2.3% to $ 40.75 per barrel.

    By 21:25 Moscow time, Brent crude oil slowed down slightly and was trading at $ 42.97 per barrel (+ 1.9%). The cost of WTI oil was at around $ 40.7 per barrel (+ 2.2%).

    At the same time, the dollar exchange rate in the course of currency trading on the Moscow Exchange dropped to 69.1 rubles. (-0.5%), reaching a peak decline of 68.97 rubles, while the euro rose by 0.2% to 77.82 rubles.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Oil & Gas World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy
    Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects
    OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d throughout 2024
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%