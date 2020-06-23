Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

ICE London Brent oil up above $ 43/barrel

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 June 2020, 11:00
ICE London Brent oil up above $ 43/barrel

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in August 2020 on the ICE exchange in London increased by 2.2% to the closing level of the previous session and reached $ 43.1 per barrel, according to trading data on Moscow evening.

The last time the cost of oil of this grade was above $ 43 per barrel on June 8 of this year, TASS reports.

At the same time, the price of WTI crude oil rose by 2.3% to $ 40.75 per barrel.

By 21:25 Moscow time, Brent crude oil slowed down slightly and was trading at $ 42.97 per barrel (+ 1.9%). The cost of WTI oil was at around $ 40.7 per barrel (+ 2.2%).

At the same time, the dollar exchange rate in the course of currency trading on the Moscow Exchange dropped to 69.1 rubles. (-0.5%), reaching a peak decline of 68.97 rubles, while the euro rose by 0.2% to 77.82 rubles.


Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months