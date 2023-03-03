Go to the main site
    IBU Junior/Youth World Championships 2023 kick off in Kazakhstan

    3 March 2023, 11:18

    SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the IBU Junior/Youth World Championships 2023 took place in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

    The event brings together over 500 athletes from 38 states of the world, including Sweden, the U.S., South Korea, France, Germany, Norway, Austria, Japan, the UK, and more.

    In his address President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated all on the opening of the IBU Junior/Youth World Championships 2023. He said Kazakhstan builds new sports facilities, opens new children’s sports groups, and creates conditions for all-round development of the rising generation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the International Biathlon Union (IBU) for their help in organizing such a large-scale event. The Head of State expressed confidence the Championship will give a new impetus to the biathlon development in Kazakhstan.

    The solemn ceremony took place at the skiing and biathlon stadium. The IBU Junior/Youth World Championships 2023 are set to take place between March 4 and 12.

    20 Kazakh athletes will defend the country’s colours and vie for top honors.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

