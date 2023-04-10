Ibragim Magomadov of Kazakhstan claims first-ever Asian Wrestling Championships gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Ibragim Magomadov won a gold medal in the Greco-Roman event at the ongoing 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform cites Qazsport.

Ibragim Magomadov of Kazakhstan defeated Sajjad Ali Imentalabfoumani of Iran 5-2 in the 72kg final bout at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

This is the first gold medal for Magomadov at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Previously, the Kazakhstani claimed the bronze at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi.

Earlier it was reported that Greco-Roman wrestler Almat Kebispayev of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal.

Astana city is currently a venue for the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships at the arena of the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace which is to run through April 14.

30 athletes, including eminent ones, are to represent Kazakhstan in men’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle events.

According to the Committee on Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships first-place winners are to receive 2,300 US dollars. The runners-up are to get 1,400 US dollars, whereas the third-place finishers are to get 900 US dollars. The same prize money is to be paid to coaches.

The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships is a part of preparations for the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Belgrade, where wrestlers will get a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics.



