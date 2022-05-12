Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: Kazakhstan’s Zholaman wins 1st fight in Istanbul

    12 May 2022, 20:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan won her first bout at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Zholaman was stronger that Spaniard Maria Madueno Conde in the Women’s 54kg bout.

    It bears to remind that 29-year-old Zholaman is the gold medalist of the 2016 World Boxing Championships which took place in the Kazakh capital.

    Kazakhstani Rimma Volossenko is set to face British Shona Whitwell in the Women’s 60kg weight category, while Dariga Shakimova will fight Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova in the Women’s 66kg weight class.

    Recall that another Kazakhstani Nazym Kyzaibay sensationally lost to Columbian Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in the Women’s 50kg weight class at the start of the championships.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events