IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: Kazakhstan’s Zholaman wins 1st fight in Istanbul

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan won her first bout at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zholaman was stronger that Spaniard Maria Madueno Conde in the Women’s 54kg bout.

It bears to remind that 29-year-old Zholaman is the gold medalist of the 2016 World Boxing Championships which took place in the Kazakh capital.

Kazakhstani Rimma Volossenko is set to face British Shona Whitwell in the Women’s 60kg weight category, while Dariga Shakimova will fight Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova in the Women’s 66kg weight class.

Recall that another Kazakhstani Nazym Kyzaibay sensationally lost to Columbian Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in the Women’s 50kg weight class at the start of the championships.