IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: Kazakhstan’s Zholaman wins 1st fight in Istanbul

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2022, 20:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan won her first bout at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zholaman was stronger that Spaniard Maria Madueno Conde in the Women’s 54kg bout.

It bears to remind that 29-year-old Zholaman is the gold medalist of the 2016 World Boxing Championships which took place in the Kazakh capital.

Kazakhstani Rimma Volossenko is set to face British Shona Whitwell in the Women’s 60kg weight category, while Dariga Shakimova will fight Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova in the Women’s 66kg weight class.

Recall that another Kazakhstani Nazym Kyzaibay sensationally lost to Columbian Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria in the Women’s 50kg weight class at the start of the championships.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy