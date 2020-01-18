Go to the main site
    IATA recalls Bek Air’s designator code

    18 January 2020, 15:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has recalled the Designator Code from Kazakhstan’s Bek Air company, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We regret to inform that your company no longer meets the qualifications, established by the IATA Passenger Services Conference Resolution 762, to continue holding the above-mentioned Designator Code.

    You are hereby officially notified that IATA has recalled your Designator Code effective immediately; therefore your company must immediately cease using the code for any purpose. The Designator Code will be made available for assignment to other qualifying organizations 60 days from the date of this letter,» the letter reads.

    On December 27, 2019, the plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vanished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building. 12 people died in total.

    The decision on further fate of Bek air will be announced December 20.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

