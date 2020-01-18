Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

IATA recalls Bek Air’s designator code

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 January 2020, 15:28
IATA recalls Bek Air’s designator code

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has recalled the Designator Code from Kazakhstan’s Bek Air company, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We regret to inform that your company no longer meets the qualifications, established by the IATA Passenger Services Conference Resolution 762, to continue holding the above-mentioned Designator Code.

You are hereby officially notified that IATA has recalled your Designator Code effective immediately; therefore your company must immediately cease using the code for any purpose. The Designator Code will be made available for assignment to other qualifying organizations 60 days from the date of this letter,» the letter reads.

On December 27, 2019, the plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vanished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building. 12 people died in total.

The decision on further fate of Bek air will be announced December 20.


Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023