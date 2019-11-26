Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

IAEA to evaluate Uzbekistan’s plans for construction of NPP

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 November 2019, 19:52
IAEA to evaluate Uzbekistan’s plans for construction of NPP

BAKU. KAZINFORM In 2020, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will evaluate plans for the construction of nuclear power plants (NPP) in Uzbekistan, as announced by the acting Director General of the IAEA, Cornel Feruta, speaking at a meeting of the Governing Council in Vienna, Trend reports citing UN News Service.

Feruta drew attention to the growing global demand for nuclear energy and plans to build new nuclear reactors.

«There are 449 nuclear reactors in the world that provide 10 percent of the world's electricity demand. An additional 53 nuclear reactors are currently under construction around the world. There are 30 countries which already have such reactors, and about 30 more countries showed interested in adding nuclear energy to their energy sector, « he said.

In April this year, Uzbekistan formally sent a request to conduct a mission to comprehensively review nuclear infrastructure in 2020 to assess the state of development of the nuclear energy program.

The IAEA has officially confirmed holding of the mission, as well as the holding of a seminar on the training of Uzbekistan’s specialists.

With the assistance of IAEA staff, a technical cooperation program has been developed with an organization to increase personnel potential and create nuclear infrastructure as part of the project to build the first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan for 2020-2021.

This program covers activities such as ensuring the participation of Uzbek specialists in training seminars in the period 2020-2021 in foreign countries on topics related to the nuclear power plant construction project, and conducting training seminars with the participation of the IAEA.

The IAEA provides countries with technical assistance in ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants and carries out inspections of both existing and under construction reactors. The next year, IAEA inspectors plan to visit Belarus, Kenya, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed