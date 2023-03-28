Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
IAEA INIR mission begins work in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 March 2023, 21:07
IAEA INIR mission begins work in Kazakhstan Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An IAEA team of experts has begun an Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission to Kazakhstan today. The mission is to end on March 31, Kazinform cites the press service of the Energy Ministry of the country.

Upon the IAEA’s recommendations, the state of Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy infrastructure needs to be assessed as part of stage one of the nuclear energy development program pending the decision on building an atomic energy plant.

To note, Kazakh President Tokayev stated that the use of atomic energy is among major factors for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases at the plenary meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council in June 2022.

According to him, Kazakhstan has a number of concrete advantages for developing atomic energy the EU added to the list of green technologies.

«Our country is the top uranium producer, established production of nuclear fuel components, and has the appropriate capacities for enriching uranium. We decided on the location of an atomic energy plant, looking into technologies from potential suppliers,» said the Kazakh Head of State.


