Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    I will make every effort to justify confidence, Ashimbayev

    26 January 2023, 11:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elected Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev expressed sincere gratitude for the high confidence vested, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, Ashimbayev was elected as the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate. All the senators voted for him unanimously by secret ballot. The Head of State suggested the candidacy of Maulen Ashimbayev for the post of the Senate Speaker.

    Recall that the Kazakh President addressed today the Senate meeting. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the country entered the new stage of development.

    «Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. Last year we began the implementation of the constitutional reforms following which important amendments to the country’s main law were introduced, In November, we held Presidential elections. Deputies of the Senate have been recently elected. Some senators have been appointed under my decree. The process of the Senate’s formation has been completed,» said the President.

    Photo:senate.parlam.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Senate
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lukin to head Senate constitutional legislation committee
    Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
    Election is a test of political maturity of society – Tokayev
    Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
    Popular
    1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
    2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
    4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
    5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics