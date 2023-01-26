I will make every effort to justify confidence, Ashimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elected Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev expressed sincere gratitude for the high confidence vested, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Ashimbayev was elected as the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate. All the senators voted for him unanimously by secret ballot. The Head of State suggested the candidacy of Maulen Ashimbayev for the post of the Senate Speaker.

Recall that the Kazakh President addressed today the Senate meeting. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the country entered the new stage of development.

«Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. Last year we began the implementation of the constitutional reforms following which important amendments to the country’s main law were introduced, In November, we held Presidential elections. Deputies of the Senate have been recently elected. Some senators have been appointed under my decree. The process of the Senate’s formation has been completed,» said the President.

