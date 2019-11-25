I National Pencak Silat Championships held in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 257 athletes aged from 8 to 35 competed at the I National Pencak Silat Championships on November 22-24 in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.

Pencak Silat was officially registered in Kazakhstan in 2019. The event brought together athletes from 10 regions of the country.

Chairman of the Committee for Sport of the Ministry of Culture and Sport Serik Sapiyev welcomed the participants.

Vice President of the National Pencak Silat Association Medet Abzhanov promised that the association would continue promoting this type of sport in Kazakhstan.

Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rahmat Pramono also attended the opening ceremony.

The three-day event ended with the victory of Karaganda region’s team. Teams from Almaty and Aktobe regions stand the second and third respectively.

Pencak Silat is a collective term for a class of related Indonesian martial arts. It is a full-body fighting form which includes strikes, grappling and throwing in addition to weaponry.