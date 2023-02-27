I look forward to advancing our Central Asian partnerships - U.S. Secretary of State

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken published a picture from the airport ahead of his trip to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«Today I’m embarking on a trip to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India. It will be my first time as Secretary visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan — and I look forward to advancing our Central Asian partnerships. From there, I’ll head to India for the #G20 Ministerial,» he tweeted.

As reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from February 28 through March 3, 2023.

On February 28, he will visit Astana, where he will meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi. On the same day, Antony J. Blinken will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states. The meeting will discuss the issues of cooperation and partnership of the Central Asian countries with the U.S.



