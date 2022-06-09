I hope senators will actively join building New Kazakhstan – Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev says the activity of the upper chamber should be improved, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«June 5 Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on the constitutional amendments. The referendum became one of the most important and decisive events in the history of our country. The major part of the population cast their votes for the constitutional amendments,» Maulen Ashimbayev said taking the floor at the Senate’s plenary session on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He emphasized that the people of Kazakhstan had expressed support to the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on building a New Kazakhstan.

«The results of the referendum proved the nation’s readiness for new changes. Our future task is to justify the people’s choice. It is clear that the reforms aimed at modernization of the country should not be limited to one referendum only. The real work just begins,» the Senate Speaker noted.

«In his post-referendum Address to the Nation, the Head of State promised that the country’s modernization would be continued. As the President said the constitutional reform will let us modernize the entire legal system,» Ashimbayev said.

He added that appropriate amendments should be introduced to the legislation.

«We should improve the activity of the Senate. Our basic goal is to build a democratic, legal, fair and social state. I hope that the senators will actively join the process of building the New Kazakhstan,» he concluded.

On June 5, Kazakhstan held the nationwide referendum on amendments to the Constitution. As the Central Election Commission informed, 77.18% of voters or 6,163,516 people backed the amendments.