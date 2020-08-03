Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

‘I felt lucky to have this rare glimpse into a place that few have ever seen from above’, NatGeo photographer about Mangistau basin

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 August 2020, 22:24
‘I felt lucky to have this rare glimpse into a place that few have ever seen from above’, NatGeo photographer about Mangistau basin

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM - The world-famous National Geographic edition has posted a photo of the tract in Mangistau region on its Instagram account, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Eroded marine sediments are exposed below sea level in the Mangystau basin in Kazakhstan… I felt lucky to have this rare glimpse into a place that few have ever seen from above», the note of the photo says.

The Kyzylkup tract was shot by the photographer of National Geographic and NY Times Magazine George Steinmetz.


Internet   Kazakhstan   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA