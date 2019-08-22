Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
I Central Asia Youth Festival kicks off in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 August 2019, 14:18
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The I Central Asia Youth Festival (CAYF) inauguration ceremony took place in Almaty.

The dialogue platform brings together more than 300 young people aged 18-29 from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey at the Shymbulak ski resort.

The forum is an important move to achieve peace and prosperity in the region and is called to strengthen stability and security. It is a new model of constructive dialogue between fraternal nations in Central Asia.

photo


As stated there, the forum is purposed to promote the potential of young leaders, build a permanent dialogue platform for the Central Asian youth.

The two-day festival includes panel sessions, master classes, project works and pitching sessions.

Those gathered will discuss a wide range of regional challenges and problems. They will highlight IT technologies and cybersecurity development issues, migration, healthy lifestyle, education availability issues, etc.

About 30 speakers will take part in the discussions.

The festival is organized by the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Almaty   Youth of Kazakhstan   Year of Youth  
