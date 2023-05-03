Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife in S Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM A family of three, including a months-old baby, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northeastern Seoul on Wednesday, police said.

A 33-year-old man surnamed Lee, his 37-year-old wife and their baby, believed to be several months old, were found dead by the police at an apartment in the Nowon district at 4:46 a.m., Yonhap reports.

The woman was found stabbed with a knife inside the apartment, and the bodies of the man and the baby were found outside, the police said, adding officers went there after receiving a call from the man's father.

The police began an investigation, speculating the man may have killed his wife before jumping off the apartment building with the baby.

The man reportedly sent a message to his father before the suspected crime, saying: «I did something wrong. Thank you.»

The man was said to be self-employed, and whether the family had financial issues is yet to be known. An official from the Nowon Ward office said the family did not seem to have experienced any particular economic difficulty.

Police said they will conduct autopsies to find the exact cause of their deaths.