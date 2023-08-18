Go to the main site
    Husband donates his kidney to wife

    18 August 2023, 10:38

    SARYAGASH. KAZINFORM A husband donated a kidney to his wife in Saryagash. As the doctors say the life-saving kidney transplant was a success. The woman suffered from chronic kidney disease for many years and was on hemodialysis, Kazinform learnt from Otyrar.kz.

    The surgery was done at the regional clinical hospital in Turkistan region. Now the couple feels well as the husband proved to be the perfect match.

    As of now, there are 3,700 people, including 80 children, on the transplant waiting list in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, it is the second case when family members donate their organs in the region.

