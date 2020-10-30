Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Hurricane Zeta leaves half mln without power in U.S. Louisiana

    30 October 2020, 11:15

    HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Over half a million people were without power in the U.S. state of Louisiana after Category 2 Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast, authorities said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    At the peak, about 531,000 people were without power in the state, Louisiana governor's office cited numbers from the Public Service Commission as saying.

    In the area of New Orleans, about 470,000 people were without power Thursday morning, energy companies said. Local media quoted power companies as saying that power will be restored some time this weekend. In some areas, people have to wait as long as 10 days before the service is restored.

    Many of the outages were the result of 200-plus «tree emergencies» reported to New Orleans officials in the aftermath of Zeta. Some trees ripped down power lines, local media reported.

    According to the National Hurricane Center, Zeta has downgraded to a tropical storm. At least three deaths have been blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    OECD jobless rate remains at record low in April
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future