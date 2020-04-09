Hurricane winds damage buildings, kill man in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The strongest hurricane that struck the Akmola region caused huge damage to residential buildings, social, administrative and commercial facilities in almost all regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to the Internal Policy Department.

Thus, the hurricane winds stripped roofs off 5 multi-apartment buildings in Kokshetau and caused electricity breakdown in 189 settlements of the region. Power supply has already been restored in 51 settlements.

Certain difficulties have been created by floodwater.

The situation is under control by the head of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev.

As noted in the department, a total of 118 objects, including 70 residential buildings, 43 social facilities and schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, and 6 commercial facilities, were affected by wild winds of 28 mps.

Hurricane wind tore off a roof of a machine yard building in a village of Urumkai, Burabay district. As a result, a watchman, born in 1980 has died on the spot.



